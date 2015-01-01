Abstract

To ensure the reliability and safety of bridges, one of the main important parameter in design and health assessment is normalized displacement in critical loading condition. It is important to ensure accuracy of determination of normalized displ acement in different condition. The aim of this study is to explore the dynamic response of bridge subjected to two vehicles travelling in reverse direction. Moving masses (vehicles) are assumed to start at same time with same speed, then time is delayed f or one of the moving mass and then speed of both moving masses is changed. Normalized mid span response is lesser than that for single moving mass model and highest response for two ways traffic occurs for velocity ratio 0.6. The change of dynamic behavior is remarkable with change in highest normalized mid span response for change in traffic conditions like two way traffic, change in velocity and time of start of vehicles.

