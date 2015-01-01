SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Vaidya T, Chatterjee A. Int. J. Recent Technol. Eng. 2022; 10(6): 53-64.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Blue Eyes Intelligence Engineering and Sciences Publication)

DOI

10.35940/ijrte.D6638.0310622

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

To ensure the reliability and safety of bridges, one of the main important parameter in design and health assessment is normalized displacement in critical loading condition. It is important to ensure accuracy of determination of normalized displ acement in different condition. The aim of this study is to explore the dynamic response of bridge subjected to two vehicles travelling in reverse direction. Moving masses (vehicles) are assumed to start at same time with same speed, then time is delayed f or one of the moving mass and then speed of both moving masses is changed. Normalized mid span response is lesser than that for single moving mass model and highest response for two ways traffic occurs for velocity ratio 0.6. The change of dynamic behavior is remarkable with change in highest normalized mid span response for change in traffic conditions like two way traffic, change in velocity and time of start of vehicles.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print