Abstract

In India, vehicles on the road are increasing very rapidly. Either more infrastructures are required to meet the needs of an increase in vehicles which are costly and time-consuming projects. An intelligent transportation system can also overcome traffic and other related problems. In this paper, developments and achievements in the intelligent transportation system in India are taken into consideration. Some projects on the intelligent transportation system in India are listed, recent services added to Intelligent Transportation Systems are discussed, challenges and the future requirement for the intelligent transportation system in India are also taken into consideration.

