Haslindah A, Haslinah A, Rahmatullah R. Journal Industrial Engineering and Management (JUST-ME) 2023; 3(2): 67-74.
Analisa Kesehatan Dan Keselamatan Kerja Karyawan Pt.industri Kapal Indonesia (pt.iki) Persero Makassar
(Copyright © 2023)
Occupational Health and Safety in shipyards are very important for workers, especially at PT IKI during operation. These results have determined the level of risk that affects the process of employee performance at PT. IKI. This research is divided into two stages, the first is to identify the causes of work accidents that often occur in construction activities and the second is to identify how the occupational safety and health system is implemented at PT. IKI. The purpose of this study was to determine the implementation of Occupational Health and Safety at PT.IKI and to find out the risks during the operation process at PT.IKI. The data used are the results of the questionnaire and the interview stage at HRD and PT.IKI employees. The results of this study indicate that the K3 from PT. IKI itself has recorded every accident that occurred in the company and has controlled work accidents that occur. However, there are still some deficiencies, such as the fire extinguishers provided are inadequate, K3 facilities such as statistical information on work accidents, and the K3 signs in the company are still lacking, the rest is that the application of K3 in the company is high so that it reduces the risk of work accidents.
Language: i'd