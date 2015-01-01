Abstract

Occupational Health and Safety in shipyards are very important for workers, especially at PT IKI during operation. These results have determined the level of risk that affects the process of employee performance at PT. IKI. This research is divided into two stages, the first is to identify the causes of work accidents that often occur in construction activities and the second is to identify how the occupational safety and health system is implemented at PT. IKI. The purpose of this study was to determine the implementation of Occupational Health and Safety at PT.IKI and to find out the risks during the operation process at PT.IKI. The data used are the results of the questionnaire and the interview stage at HRD and PT.IKI employees. The results of this study indicate that the K3 from PT. IKI itself has recorded every accident that occurred in the company and has controlled work accidents that occur. However, there are still some deficiencies, such as the fire extinguishers provided are inadequate, K3 facilities such as statistical information on work accidents, and the K3 signs in the company are still lacking, the rest is that the application of K3 in the company is high so that it reduces the risk of work accidents.



Kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja pada galangan kapal, merupakan hal yang sangat penting bagi para pekerja khususnya di PT IKI saat pengoperasian. Hasil ini telah menentukan tingkat risiko yang mempengaruhi proses kinerja karyawan di PT. IKI. Penelitian ini bertujuan untuk mengidentifikasi penyebab terjadinya kecelakaan kerja yang sering terjadi di dalam kegiatan konstruksi dan mengidentifikasi bagaimana penerapan sistem Keselamatan dan Kesehatan kerja di PT. IKI. Tujuan penelitian ini adalah untuk mengetahui penerapan Kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja di PT.IKI dan untuk mengetahui risiko-risiko saat Proses pengoprasian di PT.IKI. Data yang dipakai yaitu hasil dari kuisioner dan tahap wawancara pada HRD dan karyawan karyawan PT.IKI. Hasil penelitian ini menunjukkan bahwa Pihak K3 dari PT. IKI sendiri telah melakukan pencatatan setiap kecelakaan yang terjadi diperusahaan dan telah melakukan pengendalian kecelakaan kerja yang terjadi. Namun masih terdapat beberapa kekurangan seperti APAR yang disediakan belum memadai, fasilitas K3 seperti informasi statistik kecelakaan kerja, dan rambu-rambu K3 yang terdapat diperusahaan masih kurang, selebihnya penerapan K3 di perusahaan sudah tinggi sehiggga mengurangi resiko kecelakaan kerja.

