Abstract

SAVIR 2022 Conference Abstracts



Statement of Purpose Novice driver crash rates are highest early in licensure and due to driver errors (95%). To help ensure adequate safe driving skills before licensure, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) incorporated a self-guided, validated virtual driving assessment with personalized feedback, as part of usual adolescent care. Early implementation results are presented here.

Methods/Approach Initial implementation was in five practices: 4 in PA (urban, rural, suburban); 1 in NJ (suburban). Clinical champions (MD/DO, NP, RN) oversaw on-site implementation with project manager. Staff were trained by vendor on-site on how to use the system. Teenagers over age 15 at their annual well visit were offered the assessment either before or after the visit based on practice preference. Practice managers viewed weekly reports to optimize delivery. Project manager, practice managers and clinical champions reviewed monthly progress reports during champion meetings to share best practices and overcome technical and workflow issues.

Results In the first 5 months, 444 assessments were conducted. There were fluctuations in the volume of VDAs by practice and by month (Fig 1). Issues currently being addressed: correctable technical failures, timing of relevance to families (at learner/before license exam); timing of assessment in visit (before/after/self-scheduling); and automated reminders and scheduling (rather than providers).

Conclusion Despite launching during a pandemic, early experience suggests successful implementation of the driving skills assessment in primary care. Future studies will determine best practice for the delivery of the assessment within busy clinical workflows and evaluate the impact of the personalized assessment feedback on driving performance and crash outcomes.

Significance Primary care could be a new and effective way to reach teens before their highest risk of crashing - providing valuable personalized feedback about their safety critical driving skills.

Language: en