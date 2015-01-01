Abstract

Statement of Purpose To determine the perceptions, challenges and experiences regarding Workplace Violence faced by ED healthcare providers (Doctors, nurses, and frontline staff) during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Methods/Approach We aim to conduct a qualitative exploratory study at two major ED's of the city namely Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) & Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) involving emergency doctors, nurses, paramedics, admin staff and pharmacists. In-depth interviews will be conducted online using a structured IDI guide. Data will be analyzed using a thematic approach on NVivo computer software.



Results This is an abstract for a study protocol. The results will be reported based on the consolidated criteria for reporting qualitative research (COREQ) guidelines.



Significance Workplace violence (WPV) against healthcare workers (HCWs) has emerged out as a global issue. Emergency Department (ED) HCWs as front liners are more vulnerable to it due to their nature of work and their profound exposure to medical and social situations. The pandemic has not only brought up a health ordeal, alongside it serves as a challenge in social perspective to HCW's; ever since fighting the stigmas related to the current pandemic which brought up a wave of antagonism from the patients and their attendants. Thus, an ED's outcry not yet spoken of. Behind closed doors, what had been an infuriating factor for the population were outraged, irrational religious and social perspectives being quoted and referred to, repeatedly on all prominent medium. Thus, the vulnerable and already exposed population to pandemic, was hovered by societal stigmas to bring down their outrage on HCW's and already battling ED. We anticipate that through this study we can establish basis of WPV amidst pandemic situation and evidence for future interventions to combat such issues.

