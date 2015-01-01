Abstract

SAVIR 2022 Conference Abstracts



Statement of Purpose To examine the association of the availability of housing units through the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program with rates of child maltreatment reports and intimate partner violence (IPV) related homicides at the state level.



Methods/Approach We conducted secondary data analyses of the National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System, National Violent Death Reporting System, and LIHTC database. We used generalized estimating equations to calculate rate ratios (RRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs), adjusting for relevant confounders.



Results States with above the median number of LIHTC units per 100,000 population had a lower rate of overall child maltreatment (i.e., neglect and physical abuse; RR 0.96, 95% CI 0.93, 0.99), neglect (RR 0.96, 95% CI 0.94, 0.99), and physical abuse (RR 0.96, 95% CI 0.93, 1.00) reports compared to states with below the median number of LIHTC units per 100,000 population. Similarly, the rate of IPV-related homicide in states with above the median number of LIHTC units per 100,000 population was 0.89 times that in states with below the median number LIHTC units per 100,000 population (RR=0.89, 95% CI 0.81, 0.98).



Conclusion Increased availability of affordable housing through the LIHTC program was associated with reductions in child maltreatment reports and IPV-related homicides.



Significance These results add to the mounting evidence that addressing social determinants of health (i.e., housing) is an effective prevention strategy to reduce violence outcomes, such as child maltreatment and intimate partner violence-related homicides.

Language: en