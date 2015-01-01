Abstract

SAVIR 2022 Conference Abstracts



Statement of Purpose Reducing firearm access during crisis can prevent suicide. Multiple states have developed storage maps identifying locations for voluntary, temporary out-of-home firearm storage. Non-voluntary options such as Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs) allow designated 'petitioners' to request temporary restriction of firearm access for someone with imminent risk of harm to self or others. However, ERPO laws have been controversial, and their implementation occurred at the same time as voluntary programs. We sought to understand how ERPO laws impact views of voluntary storage options.



Methods/Approach Between 10/2020 and 5/2021, the study team interviewed stakeholders in Colorado and Washington State, including firearm ranges and retailers, law enforcement agencies (LEAs), and public health and firearm rights organizations. Semi-structured interviews were conducted and recorded. We used a mixed deductive and inductive approach to code transcripts and analyzed coded data to identify dominant themes.



Results We conducted 95 interviews with 100 participants (31 firearm retailers/ranges, 17 LEAs, 52 organizations). Themes about the effect of ERPOs on voluntary, temporary firearm storage were views or concerns that: (1) ERPOs further alienate those who might have sought or offered voluntary storage by (a) putting all parties (LEA and firearm owners) at risk of physical harm during enforcement and (b) their potential to be used inappropriately, and (2) voluntary storage providers may or may not be willing to store firearms resulting from an ERPO.



Conclusion While both voluntary and non-voluntary firearm storage approaches can be used to reduce firearm suicide risk, the simultaneous presence of both options can raise challenges. Our study suggests the need to clearly distinguish between voluntary and non-voluntary storage.



Significance Understanding stakeholder views on voluntary and non-voluntary storage options support development of acceptable and feasible programs for out-of-home firearm storage during times of suicide risk.

