Abstract

SAVIR 2022 Conference Abstracts



Statement of Purpose Road traffic crashes claim 1.35 million lives and produce up to 50 million injuries each year, causing a major burden on health systems and other services. The objective of this study is to describe the burden of disability associated with non-fatal road traffic injuries (RTI) in six low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).



Methods/Approach We will conduct a prospective observational study at selected hospitals in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Mexico, Ukraine, and Zambia. Adult patients admitted for at least 24 hours as a result of an RTI will be enrolled and then contacted at one month, three months, and six months after hospital discharge. We will collect data on crash characteristics; diagnosis and treatment; and level of disability. Descriptive statistics will be calculated and chi-squared test used to examine relationships between disability level and demographic and injury-related characteristics.



Results Findings from this research will help identify the burden of RTIs in terms of subsequent disability. Research findings will also inform interventions aimed at improving the health care, social, physical, and policy conditions in LMICs.



Conclusion Findings from this study will help advocate for informed decision-making by the government to adopt and implement appropriate policies and interventions to address factors contributing to RTI-associated disability.



Significance This will be one of the first studies to use a prospective design to examine disability among RTI patients at three time points following hospital discharge.

Language: en