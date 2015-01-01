Abstract

Statement of Purpose The purpose of this study was to explore the attitude and perceptions of young people concerning the seat belt use.



Methods/Approach An observational study was conducted among young adults, aged 18-29 years old, in Chisinau, Republic of Moldova. The questionnaire 'The perception of young people towards the risk and motivation on the utilisation of the seat belt', containing 28 questions was completed by 266 respondents. Data were analyzed using Epi Info 7. The ethics committee's approval was obtained.



Results There have been identified 149(56%) young people holders of category B driving license, of these, only 125(84%) respondents mentioned of fasten the seat belt while driving. As passengers always wear a seat belt- 203 (73.6%), in most of the cases - 48(18%), seldom - 9(3.4%). Among 17.7% were subject of penalties for traffic rules violation, thought the main reasons being: high speed (60.8%), prohibited parking (19.6%), not fasten the seat belt (19.6%). In most cases, the respondents mentioned that they would be motivated to wear a seat belt, as a driver, if more severe fines were applied in accordance with the legislation in force - 197(74%), and as a passenger, if there were more educational programs concerning the importance of seat belt use- 161 (60.5%).



Conclusion The safety of each traffic participant depends on his own attitude, on the application of his knowledge when sharing a common road. Raising awareness among young people regarding the importance of seat belts usage, organizing information and education campaigns in the field of road safety, as well as criminal liability for non-compliance with road legislation are some of most important issues to be taken in the Republic of Moldova.



Significance The results obtained in this research will be included in the implementation of prevention actions and development of educative campaigns for young people in the Republic of Moldova.

