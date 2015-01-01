Abstract

Statement of Purpose Advances in technology offer an avenue to objectively record driving data to enhance teens' safe driving practices. However, research using such technology with high-risk teens, such as those with a traffic citation, is limited. We analyzed the frequency and rate of risky driving events collected via in-vehicle feedback device technology among teen drivers with a traffic citation.



Methods/Approach We prospectively enrolled teen drivers ages 16 and 17 with a traffic citation who presented to a juvenile traffic court. We installed an in-vehicle feedback device and phone app in each teen's car to record their driving behaviors (seat-belt use) and risky driving events (speeding, hard braking, and sudden acceleration) as well as driving exposures (miles driven) for 6 months. We calculated the frequency and rate of monthly risky driving events between Oct. 1, 2020 and Sep. 30, 2021.



Results Of 33 participating teens, 21 (64%) were females, 24 (73%) were 17 years of age, 27 (82%) were White, and 16 (48%) received speeding citations. A total of 11,429 risky driving events were recorded during the study, with 63% being speeding events. Teens drove an average of 437 miles per month (ranging from 226 to 591), with 93% of trips within 10 miles of home and < 1% of trips over 30 miles. A monthly rate of any events was 140.6 per 1,000 miles driven, and 90.1, 39.0, 11.5 per 1,000 miles driven for speeding, hard braking, and sudden acceleration, respectively. Seatbelts were worn in 93% of all trips, with 13 (39%) teens not wearing their seatbelt during every trip.



Conclusion In-vehicle feedback device technology provides useful data on risky driving events and behaviors among teens with a traffic citation.



Significance Our results will support development of safe driving interventions for teens with traffic violations that could benefit them throughout their lifetime.

