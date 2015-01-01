Abstract

SAVIR 2022 Conference Abstracts



Statement of Purpose Ridesharing has changed urban transportation and the distribution of some health outcomes, including alcohol consumption. Studies relating ridesharing to crime and violence at low space-time resolution (e.g., county-months) find mixed results. The aim of this study was to examine whether ridesharing was associated with increased incidence of alcohol-related assaults within highly resolved space-time units.



Methods/Approach This spatial ecological case-crossover study used rideshare and taxi trip data from the New York City (NYC) Taxi and Limousine Commission for 2017-2018 and assault data from the NYC Police Department, aggregated within taxi zone-hours. Conditional logistic regression models estimated the odds of observing an assault for case taxi zone-hours in which an assault occurred compared to two control units of the same taxi zone-hour one week before (-168 hours) and one week after (+168 hours) relative to the number of rideshare trips. Separate analyses assessed assaults occurring at bars and restaurants.



Results From 2017 to 2018, there were 47,124 nighttime assaults in the 262 taxi zones. There were 2,482 taxi zone-hours at a bar and 693 taxi zone-hours at a restaurant that contained at least one nighttime assault. Ridesharing was positively associated with nighttime assaults at bars (OR: 1.050; 95% CI: 1.002 to 1.100) but not at restaurants (OR: 1.049; 95% CI: 0.943 to 1.168).



Conclusions Additional ridesharing trips are associated with increased incidence of assaults at on-premise alcohol outlets in NYC at the precise hour and taxi zone of trip origins.



Significance Studies on ridesharing's impact on human health are increasingly common, including studies examining associations with drunk driving, sexual assaults, alcohol consumption patterns, and injuries. With ridesharing's immense influence on the urban transportation landscape, given the number of users and geographic extent of its influence, the impact of ridesharing has potential implications for the burden of alcohol-related assaults in metropolitan areas.

Language: en