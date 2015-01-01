Abstract

SAVIR 2022 Conference Abstracts



Statement of Purpose The purpose of this study is to characterize dance-injuries among patients 3-19 years old treated in United States emergency departments (EDs) from January 1, 2000 through December 31, 2020.



Methods/Approach De-identified, publicly-available data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System were analyzed. Study variables included year of ED visit, patient age, sex, body part injured, disposition from ED, location where injury occurred, and diagnosis. Additionally, case narratives in the database were used to code 3 new variables: dance environment (structured versus unstructured), type of dance, and mechanism of injury. Sample weights were used to calculate national estimates.



Results An estimated 489,119 children received emergency treatment a dance-related injury during the 21-year study. Most (80.3%) patients were female and patients 15-19 years old accounted for 46.5% of cases. Sprains and strains were the most common diagnosis (44.4%) and a lower extremity was the body part most often injured (56.3%). Falls and non-contact mechanisms of injury were the most common, accounting for 24.6% and 22.2% of injuries, respectively. Dance-related injuries were commonly occurred in structured dance environments (44.0%). Ballet/pointe dancers commonly sustained lower extremity sprains (39.2%), while break dancers frequently sustained upper extremity fractures (17.5%).



Conclusion This study provides a comprehensive analysis of dance-related injuries among children over a 21-year period using a nationally-representative database. Dance-related injuries are an important source of injury among the pediatric age group that warrants further prevention efforts and research.

Language: en