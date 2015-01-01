Abstract

SAVIR 2022 Conference Abstracts



Statement of Purpose In response to the opioid epidemic, the IHS Phoenix Area Injury Prevention Program designed, developed, and implemented a medication safety pilot project that utilized lock boxes to secure medications in elders' homes. This research sought to understand the implementation of the lockbox project to inform replication and dissemination.



Methods/Approach Key-informants identified by the program administrators were invited for an interview. Interviewees were eligible if they had a role in recruiting elders, installing lockboxes or providing project coordination. Interviewees were asked about the how the program worked, the organizational and community settings that influenced implementation, feasibility, and sustainability.



Results Seven stakeholders were interviewed: two IHS injury prevention program administrators, four public health nurses, and one elder center representative. Interviews were audio recorded with the interviewee's permission, transcribed, and coded to characterize implementation models as well as identify barriers and facilitators to the program. A variety of strategies were used to recruit participants to the program. Interviewees recommended working with partners trusted by the target population who can help identify individuals in need of the service. Having a spare lockbox on hand during recruitment may help participants understand what they are agreeing to and encourage participation. Interviewees highly recommended involving the Department of Housing as partners with the skill and materials needed to install the lockboxes. Pre-visits to determine where to install the lockbox and identify what materials will be needed made the installations smoother and faster.



Conclusions Well-coordinated partners and a local champion trusted in the community are essential pieces to successful implementation of a lockbox program in Native communities.

Language: en