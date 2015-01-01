Abstract

We read with great interest the article by Chuop et al. [1] detailing the overwhelming hesitancy surrounding suicidality-related care among primary care providers. Moreover, the authors highlight a particularly relevant goal cited by the Association of Directors of Medical Student Education in Psychiatry: to identify the risk factors for suicide [1]. As a means to pilot a novel program regarding suicide care education, medical students were incorporated in a curriculum meant to address key concepts within this field of care. Primary goals included assessing for risk of suicidality, in addition to inquiry of risk via lethal modalities including gun access [1].



In recent years, the relevance of firearm safety and gun violence have pervaded this space, as deaths related to firearm injuries have surged; since 1994, the largest number of gun-induced homicides within a year was 2020. Unnervingly, yet perhaps conceivably within such an environment, the majority of deaths by homicide (79%) or suicide (53%) were afflicted by firearm [2]. Additionally, the onset of COVID-19 signaled a new era of health priorities as psychological disturbances seemed to similarly increase...

