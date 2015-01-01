|
Citation
|
Nguyen A, Mandavalli A, Islam R. Acad. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychiatric Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36717524
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
We read with great interest the article by Chuop et al. [1] detailing the overwhelming hesitancy surrounding suicidality-related care among primary care providers. Moreover, the authors highlight a particularly relevant goal cited by the Association of Directors of Medical Student Education in Psychiatry: to identify the risk factors for suicide [1]. As a means to pilot a novel program regarding suicide care education, medical students were incorporated in a curriculum meant to address key concepts within this field of care. Primary goals included assessing for risk of suicidality, in addition to inquiry of risk via lethal modalities including gun access [1].
Language: en