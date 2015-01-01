Abstract

AIM: This study aims to investigate the effects of robot-assisted gait training (RAGT) frequency on walking, functional recovery, QoL and mood.



METHODS: Sixty patients aged 50-75, diagnosed with post-stroke hemiplegia were entered into the retrospective analysis. Participants who scored maximum 3 on the Modified Rankin Scale and were diagnosed with moderate stroke according to The NIH Stroke Scale were included in the study. The participants in group 1 (G1) received only conventional treatment (CT), in group 2 (G2) participants received one session of RAGT per week in addition to the CT program, and group 3 (G3) received two sessions of RAGT per week in addition to the CT program. 6-min walk test (6-MWT), Barthel Index (BI), Stroke-Specific Quality of Life Scale (SSQoL), and Beck Depression Inventory (BDI) were recorded.



RESULTS: Median change in SSQoL of G3 was significantly higher from median change of G1 (p < 0.05), and median change in BDI of G3 was significantly lower than median change of G1 (p < 0.05). Median change in BDI of G3 was also significantly lower from change of G2 (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Two weekly sessions of RAGT in addition to CT exhibit positive effects on QoL and mood but no additional contribution to functional status.

