Abstract

The purpose of this study was to investigate return to work (RTW) rates following a single uncomplicated mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI) in the post-acute stage in the context of active litigation. More specifically, we sought to determine what psychological and/or cognitive factors predict a RTW after mTBI. Archival data were obtained from a random sample of litigating patients (n = 125; 54% female; mean age: 42.96 (SD = 12.74) who were referred to a private practice for a neuropsychological examination regarding their disability status following a single uncomplicated mTBI. A hierarchical regression analysis was used to assess the predictive value of emotional symptoms and cognition with respect to RTW status. Approximately 50% of the sample did not RTW. Attentional deficits (r(s) = -0.248) and depressive symptoms (r(s) = 0.248) were significantly associated with RTW. A hierarchical regression analysis found that depressive symptoms (p < .05) were associated with RTW outcomes. These findings suggest that individuals with increased depressive symptoms are more likely to demonstrate poor RTW outcomes in the post-acute stages of mTBI. These results are of interest to clinicians as they underscore the importance of screening and early intervention for depressive symptoms following a single uncomplicated mTBI in the post-acute stages in litigating samples.

