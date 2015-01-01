Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Physical and sexual intimate partner violence (IPV) among adolescents leads to adverse health behaviors, particularly suicidal ideation and attempts. Studies demonstrated the link between IPV and suicidal ideation and attempts among adolescents, yet there is conflicting evidence regarding differences between adolescent males and females; research evaluating the interaction of gender and the association between IPV and suicidal ideation and attempts is limited. The present study used a nationally representative sample from the Youth Behavioral Risk Surveillance questionnaire to determine whether there is an interaction of gender on the relationship between physical IPV, sexual IPV, and suicidal ideation and suicidal attempts.



METHOD: Weighted logistic regressions were fit using Stata 15.1 and multiple imputations were used to account for missing data.



RESULTS: There is a significant gender by sexual IPV interaction (AOR = 0.66, CI = 0.51-0.84, p = 0.002) such that at low levels of sexual IPV there were no differences between genders in reported suicide attempts (t[33] = 1.19, p = 0.242). However, at moderate and high instances of sexual IPV, adolescent females were significantly less likely than males to report attempting suicide in the past year (t[33] = -2.71, p = 0.011; t[33] = -3.17, p = 0.003, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: The present study demonstrates the vital need for IPV and suicidal ideation and attempt screening, tailored multi-level interventions, and advocacy for adolescents. Policies are essential to increase screening among medical providers, and increase school- and community-based interventions and IPV and suicide awareness to decrease rates among adolescents.HIGHLIGHTSFemale students were more likely than males to report suicidal ideation.Significant interaction between sex and sexual IPV on suicide attempts.Gender differences at medium and high levels of sexual IPV on suicide attempts.

Language: en