Citation
Nydegger LA, Blanco L, Marti CN, Kreitzberg D. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
36715110
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Physical and sexual intimate partner violence (IPV) among adolescents leads to adverse health behaviors, particularly suicidal ideation and attempts. Studies demonstrated the link between IPV and suicidal ideation and attempts among adolescents, yet there is conflicting evidence regarding differences between adolescent males and females; research evaluating the interaction of gender and the association between IPV and suicidal ideation and attempts is limited. The present study used a nationally representative sample from the Youth Behavioral Risk Surveillance questionnaire to determine whether there is an interaction of gender on the relationship between physical IPV, sexual IPV, and suicidal ideation and suicidal attempts.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescents; suicide attempt; intimate partner violence; suicidal ideation; YRBS