Citation
Onie S, Li X, Glastonbury K, Hardy RC, Rakusin D, Wong I, Liang M, Josifovski N, Brooks A, Torok M, Sowmya A, Larsen ME. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36715024
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Prior research suggests there are observable behaviours preceding suicide attempts in public places. However, there are currently no ways to continually monitor such sites, limiting the potential to intervene. In this mixed-methods study, we examined the acceptability and feasibility of using an automated computer system to identify crisis behaviours.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide prevention; artificial intelligence; CCTV; crisis behaviours; suicide hotspots