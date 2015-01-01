Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Prior research suggests there are observable behaviours preceding suicide attempts in public places. However, there are currently no ways to continually monitor such sites, limiting the potential to intervene. In this mixed-methods study, we examined the acceptability and feasibility of using an automated computer system to identify crisis behaviours.



METHODS: First, we conducted a large-scale acceptability survey to assess public perceptions on research using closed-circuit television and artificial intelligence for suicide prevention. Second, we identified crisis behaviours at a frequently used cliff location by manual structured analysis of closed-circuit television footage. Third, we configured a computer vision algorithm to identify crisis behaviours and evaluated its sensitivity and specificity using test footage.



RESULTS: Overall, attitudes were positive towards research using closed-circuit television and artificial intelligence for suicide prevention, including among those with lived experience. The second study revealed that there are identifiable behaviours, including repetitive pacing and an extended stay. Finally, the automated behaviour recognition algorithm was able to correctly identify 80% of acted crisis clips and correctly reject 90% of acted non-crisis clips.



CONCLUSION: The results suggest that using computer vision to detect behaviours preceding suicide is feasible and well accepted by the community and may be a feasible method of initiating human contact during a crisis.

