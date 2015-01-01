Abstract

Rates of self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs) increase sharply across adolescence and remain high in young adulthood. Across 50 years of research, existing interventions for SITBs remain ineffective and inaccessible for many young people in particular need of mental healthcare. Briefer intervention options may increase access to care. However, many traditional interventions for SITBs take 6 months or more to complete-making it difficult for providers to target SITBs under real-world time constraints. The present review (1) identifies and (2) summarizes evaluations of brief psychosocial interventions for SITBs in young people, ages 10-24 years. We conducted searches for randomized and quasi-experimental trials conducted in the past 50 years that evaluated effects of "brief interventions" (i.e., not exceeding 240 min, or four 60-min sessions in total length) on SITBs in young people. Twenty-six articles were identified for inclusion, yielding a total of 23 brief interventions. Across all trials, results are mixed; only six interventions reported any positive intervention effect on at least one SITB outcome, and only one intervention was identified as "probably efficacious" per standard criteria for evidence-based status. While brief interventions for SITBs exist, future research must determine if, how, and when these interventions should be disseminated.

