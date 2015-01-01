Abstract

The classification and detection of traffic status plays a vital role in the urban smart transportation system. The classification and mastery of the traffic status at different time periods and sections will help the traffic management department to optimize road management and implement rescue in real time. Travelers can follow the traffic conditions. We choose the best route to effectively improve travel efficiency and safety. However, due to factors such as weather, time of day, lighting, and sample labeling costs, the existing classification methods are insufficient in real time and detection accuracy to meet application requirements. In order to solve this problem, this article aims to effectively transfer and apply the pretrained model learned on large-scale image data sets to small-sample road traffic data sets. By sharing common visual features, model weight parameter migration, and fine-tuning, the road is finally optimized. Traffic conditions classification is based on Traffic-Net. Experiments show that the method in this article can not only obtain a prediction accuracy of more than 96% but also can effectively reduce the model training time and meet the needs of practical applications.

