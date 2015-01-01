Abstract

BACKGROUND: Self-harm is complex, multifaceted, and dynamic, typically starts in adolescence, and is prevalent in young people. A novel research tool (the Card Sort Task for Self-harm; CaTS) offers a systematic approach to understanding this complexity by charting the dynamic interplay between multidimensional factors in the build-up to self-harm. Sequential analysis of CaTS has revealed differences in key factors between the first and the most recent episode of self-harm in adolescence. Rates of self-harm typically decline post-adolescence, but self-harm can continue into adulthood. A comparison between factors linked to self-harm in young people vs. adults will inform an understanding of how risk unfolds over time and clarify age-specific points for intervention. A pilot online adaptation (CaTS-online) and a new method (Indicator Wave Analysis; IWA) were used to assess key factors in the build-up to self-harm.



METHODS: Community-based young people (n = 66; 18-25 years, M = 21.4; SD = 1.8) and adults (n = 43; 26-57 years, M = 35; SD = 8.8) completed CaTS-online, documenting thoughts, feelings, events, and behaviours over a 6-month timeline for the first ever and most recent self-harm. A notable interdependence between factors and time points was identified using IWA.



RESULTS: Positive emotion at and immediately after self-harm exceeded the threshold for both groups for both episodes. Feeling better following self-harm was more pronounced for the first-ever episodes. Impulsivity was an important immediate antecedent to self-harm for both groups at both episodes but most markedly for young people. Acquired capability was notable for adults' most recent episodes, suggesting this develops over time. Burdensomeness was only more notable for adults and occurred 1 week prior to a recent episode. Both groups revealed patterns of accessing support that were helpful and unhelpful.



CONCLUSION: Commonalities and differences in the temporal organisation of factors leading to and following self-harm were identified in young people and adult pathways which shed light on age-specific factors and possible points of intervention. This has implications for clinical support and services around approaches to positive feelings after self-harm (especially for first-ever self-harm), feeling of burdensomeness, impulsivity, and acquired capability leading up to self-harm. Support is provided for card-sort approaches that enable the investigation of the complex and dynamic nature of pathways to self-harm.

