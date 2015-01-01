|
Lockwood J, Babbage C, Bird K, Thynne I, Barsky A, Clarke DD, Townsend E. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e938003.
36713895
BACKGROUND: Self-harm is complex, multifaceted, and dynamic, typically starts in adolescence, and is prevalent in young people. A novel research tool (the Card Sort Task for Self-harm; CaTS) offers a systematic approach to understanding this complexity by charting the dynamic interplay between multidimensional factors in the build-up to self-harm. Sequential analysis of CaTS has revealed differences in key factors between the first and the most recent episode of self-harm in adolescence. Rates of self-harm typically decline post-adolescence, but self-harm can continue into adulthood. A comparison between factors linked to self-harm in young people vs. adults will inform an understanding of how risk unfolds over time and clarify age-specific points for intervention. A pilot online adaptation (CaTS-online) and a new method (Indicator Wave Analysis; IWA) were used to assess key factors in the build-up to self-harm.
adolescence; self-harm; adulthood; card sort; CaTS-online; co-development; digital interventions; Indicator Wave Analysis