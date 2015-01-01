Abstract

Individuals who participate in regular exercise tend to report a lower fear of falling; however, it is unknown if this fear can be reduced following an online fall prevention exercise program. The main purpose of this study was to test if offering a peer-led fall prevention exercise program online reduced the fear of falling and if this potential improvement was greater than when the program was offered in person. The secondary objectives were to describe participants' characteristics when participating online, the rate of falls and the context in which falls occur. A total of 85 adults aged 69.0 ± 7.8 years participated in the program offered online (n = 44) and in-person (n = 41). No significant differences in fear of falling before and after participation in the program were reported for either group: online (20.7 ± 5.1-21.8 ± 5.5) and in-person (20.6 ± 5.1-21.2 ± 5.3). Online participants reported a greater proportion of falls (n = 9; 20.5% vs. n = 4; 9.8%; p = .14), mostly occurring outdoors (n = 7) (77.8). A properly designed study is needed to test if the rate of falls is greater when an exercise program is offered online.

