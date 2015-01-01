SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

MacDonald M, Sénéchal M, Leadbetter B, Bouchard DR. Gerontol. Geriatr. Med. 2023; 9: e23337214231151357.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/23337214231151357

PMID

36714881

PMCID

PMC9880580

Abstract

Individuals who participate in regular exercise tend to report a lower fear of falling; however, it is unknown if this fear can be reduced following an online fall prevention exercise program. The main purpose of this study was to test if offering a peer-led fall prevention exercise program online reduced the fear of falling and if this potential improvement was greater than when the program was offered in person. The secondary objectives were to describe participants' characteristics when participating online, the rate of falls and the context in which falls occur. A total of 85 adults aged 69.0 ± 7.8 years participated in the program offered online (n = 44) and in-person (n = 41). No significant differences in fear of falling before and after participation in the program were reported for either group: online (20.7 ± 5.1-21.8 ± 5.5) and in-person (20.6 ± 5.1-21.2 ± 5.3). Online participants reported a greater proportion of falls (n = 9; 20.5% vs. n = 4; 9.8%; p = .14), mostly occurring outdoors (n = 7) (77.8). A properly designed study is needed to test if the rate of falls is greater when an exercise program is offered online.


Language: en

Keywords

aging; falls; active life/physical activity; physical fitness

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print