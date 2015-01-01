Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: There is a need for better integration of services across communities and sectors for people living with traumatic brain injury (TBI) to meet their complex needs. Building on insights gained from earlier pilot work, here we report the outcomes of a participatory workshop that sought to better understand the challenges, barriers and opportunities that currently exist within the care pathway for survivors of TBI.



METHODS: A diverse range of stakeholders from the acute and rehabilitation care pathway and the health and social care system were invited to participate in a 3-h workshop. The participants worked in four mixed subgroups using practice development methodology, which promotes person-centred, inclusive and participatory action.



RESULTS: Thematic analysis identified shared purposes and values that were used to produce a detailed implementation and impact framework for application at both the level of the care interface and the overarching integrated care system. A variety of enablers were identified that related to collective values and behaviours, case management, team leadership and integrated team working, workforce capability, evidence-based practice and resourcing. The clinical, economic, cultural and social outcomes associated with these enablers were also identified, and included patient safety, independence and well-being, reduced waiting times, re-admission rates, staff retention and professional development.



CONCLUSION: The co-produced recommendations made within the implementation and impact framework described here provide a means by which the culture and delivery of health and social care services can be better tailored to meet the needs of people living with TBI. We believe that the recommendations will help shape the formation of new services as well as the development of existing ones. PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: Patient and public involvement have been established over a 10-year history of relationship building through a joint forum and events involving three charities representing people with TBI, carers, family members, clinicians, service users, researchers and commissioners, culminating in a politically supported event that identified concerns about the needs of people following TBI. These relationships formed the foundation for the interactive workshop, the focus of this publication.

