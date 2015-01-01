|
Wang X, Yang X, Zhou X. Int. J. Clin. Health Psychol. 2023; 23(3): e100366.
36714277
Research suggests that perceiving parental depression elicits internalizing problems in adolescents, but certain studies have indicated that adolescents' internalizing problems also increase their perception of parental emotion. To further investigate the inconsistent findings about the nature of this relationship, the current study used longitudinal data to examine the causal association between adolescents' internalizing problems and the parental depression they perceived, as well as the role of intrusive rumination in the relationship.
Longitudinal study; Internalizing problems; Intrusive rumination; Perceived parental depression