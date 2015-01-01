|
Puckett JA, Aboussouan AB, Ralston AL, Mustanski B, Newcomb ME. Int. J. Transgend. Health 2023; 24(1): 113-126.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36713141
BACKGROUND: Transgender and gender diverse (TGD) people encounter a range of minority stressors (e.g., harassment, victimization, misgendering) that impact many areas of life. Much of the empirical literature on gender minority stress has utilized frameworks that were developed with a focus on sexual orientation and were often limited to cisgender sexual minorities (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and other non-heterosexual individuals), leaving questions about how well existing models fit the experiences of TGD people. AIMS: To expand understandings of gender minority stress, we conducted a daily diary study where participants detailed the types of stressors they encountered on a daily basis for 56 days.
gender minority; Gender diverse; marginalization stress; transgender stress