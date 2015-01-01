SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Suleiman Garba A. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Child sexual abuse affects millions of children globally but in Nigeria, hospital-based studies continue to report few cases, making it difficult to assess the magnitude and quality of care. This study aimed to overcome this challenge by reviewing police medical reports instead of hospital records. A total of 420 reports were retrieved from one police area command in Kaduna State, Northwestern Nigeria, between 2018 and 2021. The majority of the victims were females (65.5%), 5-14 years (70.2%), and familiar with their assailants (71.4%). Most of the assailants were men (99.0%), 20-40 years (29.1%), who acted alone (86.7%). Most of the reports contained history (79.3%), physical examination (49.6%), and laboratory results (>90%). Among female victims, the commonest genital findings were absent hymen (25.6%) and normal findings (17.6%). Among male victims, the commonest anal findings were normal findings (41.7%) and anal dilatation (23.6%). The victims tested positive for HIV (0.5%), hepatitis B (4.7%), hepatitis C (1.0%), and syphilis (0.8%). Higher positivity rates were noted among assailants. Treatments offered to the victims included antibiotics (30.2%), analgesics (11.9%), emergency contraception (6.7%), and psychotherapy (67.4%). The review calls for improved reporting, use of comprehensive treatment guideline, and training of service providers to improve the quality of care.


Nigeria; child maltreatment; child abuse; police; sexual violence; domestic violence; Child sexual abuse; Kaduna

