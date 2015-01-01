|
Citation
Mortazavi M, Lucini FA, Joffe D, Oakley DS. J. Pediatr. Rehabil. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, IOS Press)
DOI
PMID
36710690
Abstract
PURPOSE: Numerous studies have reported electrophysiological differences between concussed and non-concussed groups, but few studies have systematically explored recovery trajectories from acute concussion to symptom recovery and the transition from acute concussion to prolonged phases. Questions remain about recovery prognosis and the extent to which symptom resolution coincides with injury resolution. This study therefore investigated the electrophysiological differences in recoveries between simple and complex concussion.
Keywords
Acute concussion; electroencephalogram; event related potentials; prolonged post-concussion syndrome; return to play