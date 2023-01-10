Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine the risk of fall, fall injury, and fall numbers among older adults with dementia and Alzheimer diseases. Additionally, this study explored the relationship of falls by medication use of neurodegenerative diseases.



METHODS: The survey data from the years 2020 of Health and Retirement Study Consumption and Activities Mail Survey (HRS CAMS) was used. The HRS CAMS includes information of demographic characteristics, fall information, and medical background including dementia and Alzheimer diseases, and medication record. A regression model was used to test whether neurodegenerative diseases and medications was associated with fall risk factors.



RESULTS: The sample (n = 8782) was predominately female (54.7%) and white (60.7%) with a mean age of 70.4 years. When controlled for covariates, the findings show 10 percent higher risk of fall for elderly people with dementia and Alzheimer. People with dementia were 9% more likely to have higher risk of injury by fall and those with dementia and Alzheimer's had more than 7 times of higher chance of a higher number of falls. Using Alzheimer's prescription was associated with lower 90% lower risk of fall than controls.



CONCLUSIONS: Dementia and Alzheimer diseases are significant risk factor for falls in older adults. This study suggests that older adults with neurodegenerative diseases have higher risk, and needs more regular medical checkups to decrease the risk of fall.

Language: en