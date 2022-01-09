SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Beagley MC, Mann AJ, Patel TA, McConnell AA, Caron KM, Kinner DG, Boeding SE, Kimbrel NA. Psychol. Men Masc. 2022; 1.

(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)

10.1037/men0000419

36712903

PMC9881189

Reducing Veteran rates of suicide has long remained a top priority for the Veterans Health Administration, and as such, identifying correlates of suicidal behaviors is important to develop targeted interventions. Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) has been identified as a robust predictor of suicide attempts; however, less is known about correlates of NSSI that may aid in upstream prevention efforts. Prior research suggests adherence to various traditional masculine gender role norms may be positively associated with NSSI. Thus, as the U.S. military is widely recognized for promoting and rewarding such norms, this study sought to build off previous research by examining the association between adherence to various masculine gender role norms and engagement in NSSI behaviors among a mixed-sex sample of U.S. Veterans (N = 124).

RESULTS showed the norm of emotional control was most strongly associated with lifetime engagement in NSSI behaviors (including the behavior of wall-object punching), whereas the norm of violence was associated with NSSI disorder. Interestingly, exploratory analyses indicated that these associations were primarily driven by women Veterans and sexual orientation status. Overall, the results highlight the importance of assessing for adherence to masculine gender role norms among all Veterans and speak to additional avenues for future research.


Language: en

suicide; Veterans; masculinity; gender role norms; Non-suicidal self-injury

