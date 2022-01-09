|
Beagley MC, Mann AJ, Patel TA, McConnell AA, Caron KM, Kinner DG, Boeding SE, Kimbrel NA. Psychol. Men Masc. 2022; 1.
Reducing Veteran rates of suicide has long remained a top priority for the Veterans Health Administration, and as such, identifying correlates of suicidal behaviors is important to develop targeted interventions. Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) has been identified as a robust predictor of suicide attempts; however, less is known about correlates of NSSI that may aid in upstream prevention efforts. Prior research suggests adherence to various traditional masculine gender role norms may be positively associated with NSSI. Thus, as the U.S. military is widely recognized for promoting and rewarding such norms, this study sought to build off previous research by examining the association between adherence to various masculine gender role norms and engagement in NSSI behaviors among a mixed-sex sample of U.S. Veterans (N = 124).
Language: en
suicide; Veterans; masculinity; gender role norms; Non-suicidal self-injury