Abstract

The purpose of this study is to compare the responses of LGBTQ cannabis consumers and their non-LGBTQ counterparts on anxiety, depression, substance use, and COVID-19 coping and stress during the pandemic. Data from an internet-survey of cannabis users during the COVID-19 pandemic were analyzed (N = 2,319). Approximately 18% of the sample identified as LGBTQ. Bivariate analyses were used to examine the relationship between LGBTQ identity and symptoms of anxiety and depression, substance use, and pandemic-related coping strategies and stressors. Logistic regression models were used to evaluate the association between pandemic stressors and coping strategies with LGBTQ identity, while adjusting for sex, age, and race and ethnicity. Differences in the proportion of medicinal cannabis use among LGBTQ respondents (74.6%) and non-LGBTQ respondents (75.3%) were insignificant. LGBTQ cannabis users were more likely to report COVID-19 related stressors and coping behaviors, including increased alcohol use. After adjustment for covariates, LGBTQ cannabis users were more likely to report symptoms of depression and anxiety than non-LGBTQ cannabis users. These results show that compared to their cisgender heterosexual counterparts, LGBTQ cannabis users are experiencing more problematic mental health outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

