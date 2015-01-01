SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gattamorta KA, Salerno J, Islam JY, Vidot DC. Psychol. Sex. Orientat. Gend. Divers. 2021; 8(2): 172-179.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)

DOI

10.1037/sgd0000491

PMID

36714198

PMCID

PMC9880987

Abstract

The purpose of this study is to compare the responses of LGBTQ cannabis consumers and their non-LGBTQ counterparts on anxiety, depression, substance use, and COVID-19 coping and stress during the pandemic. Data from an internet-survey of cannabis users during the COVID-19 pandemic were analyzed (N = 2,319). Approximately 18% of the sample identified as LGBTQ. Bivariate analyses were used to examine the relationship between LGBTQ identity and symptoms of anxiety and depression, substance use, and pandemic-related coping strategies and stressors. Logistic regression models were used to evaluate the association between pandemic stressors and coping strategies with LGBTQ identity, while adjusting for sex, age, and race and ethnicity. Differences in the proportion of medicinal cannabis use among LGBTQ respondents (74.6%) and non-LGBTQ respondents (75.3%) were insignificant. LGBTQ cannabis users were more likely to report COVID-19 related stressors and coping behaviors, including increased alcohol use. After adjustment for covariates, LGBTQ cannabis users were more likely to report symptoms of depression and anxiety than non-LGBTQ cannabis users. These results show that compared to their cisgender heterosexual counterparts, LGBTQ cannabis users are experiencing more problematic mental health outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic.


Language: en

Keywords

Cannabis; COVID-19; Mental Health; LGBTQ

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print