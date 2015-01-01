|
Moritz S, Nguyen C, Jelinek L, Borsutzky S, Scheunemann J, Hegerl U, Püschel K, Gallinat J. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
36714989
BACKGROUND: In the European Union, over 2000 suicides on railway premises were reported in 2020. Identifying individuals' behavioral and location patterns just before they die or attempt to die by train suicide (ITS) is critical for effective prevention of suicides by train. We conducted a naturalistic study using a newly developed instrument for the assessment of fatalities in rail traffic that used information from on-site video cameras.
Language: en
prevention; suicide; train suicide