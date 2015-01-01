SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pernebo K, Almqvist K. Violence Vict. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Springer Publishing)

DOI

10.1891/VV-2021-0056

PMID

36717191

Abstract

This study investigated whether interventions for children exposed to intimate partner violence combining parallel groups for children and mothers contribute to positive outcomes for partaking mothers. The study included 39 mothers in a long-term within-subject design without a control group in a Swedish naturalistic setting. Maternal psychological health was assessed pre- and posttreatment and at 6-month and 12-month follow-up. Mothers reported medium- to large-sized decrease in psychological symptoms, including symptoms of posttraumatic stress, postintervention (p = <.001 d = 0.45-0.96). During the follow-up period, sustained and further decrease of symptoms was reported (p = <.001 d = 0.58-1.60). Mothers also reported decreased exposure to violence.

RESULTS indicate that these child-focused programs have major and sustainable positive effects on mothers' psychological health.


Language: en

Keywords

psychological health; women; domestic violence; treatment; child–parent interventions; revictimization

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print