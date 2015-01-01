Abstract

This study investigated whether interventions for children exposed to intimate partner violence combining parallel groups for children and mothers contribute to positive outcomes for partaking mothers. The study included 39 mothers in a long-term within-subject design without a control group in a Swedish naturalistic setting. Maternal psychological health was assessed pre- and posttreatment and at 6-month and 12-month follow-up. Mothers reported medium- to large-sized decrease in psychological symptoms, including symptoms of posttraumatic stress, postintervention (p = <.001 d = 0.45-0.96). During the follow-up period, sustained and further decrease of symptoms was reported (p = <.001 d = 0.58-1.60). Mothers also reported decreased exposure to violence.



RESULTS indicate that these child-focused programs have major and sustainable positive effects on mothers' psychological health.

Language: en