Abstract

BACKGROUND: Today's work environments have high cognitive demands, and mental workload is one of the main causes of work stress, human errors, and accidents. While several mental workload studies have compared the mental workload perceived by groups of experienced participants to that perceived by novice groups, no comparisons have been made between the same individuals performing the same tasks at different times.



OBJECTIVE: This work aims to compare NASA Task Load Index (NASA-TLX) to Workload Profile (WP) in terms of their sensitivity. The comparison considers the impact of experience and task differentiation in the same individual once a degree of experience has been developed in the execution of the same tasks. It also considers the acceptability and intrusivity of the techniques.



METHODS: The sample consisted of 30 participants who performed four tasks in two sessions. The first session was performed when participants had no experience; the second session was performed after a time of practice. Mental workload was assessed after each session. Statistical methods were used to compare the results.



RESULTS: The NASA-TLX proved to be more sensitive to experience, while the WP showed greater sensitivity to task differentiation. In addition, while both techniques featured a similar degree of intrusivity, the NASA-TLX received greater acceptability.



CONCLUSION: The acceptability of WP is low due to the high complexity of its dimensions and clarifying explanations of these may be necessary to increase acceptability. Future research proposals should be expanded to consider mental workload when designing work environments in current manufacturing environments.

