SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wong S, Nowland T. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Fam. Ther. 2022; 43(4): 423-441.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Australian Association of Family Therapy, Publisher Wiley Blackwell)

DOI

10.1002/anzf.1519

PMID

36718130

PMCID

PMC9878256

Abstract

The advent of COVID-19 as a global public health crisis in 2020 was quickly followed by predictions regarding likely increases in occurrences of domestic and family violence (DFV). The aim of this study was to understand the impact of the pandemic on practitioner experiences of DFV in one service organisation in New South Wales, Australia. Qualitative focus group interviews were performed with senior practitioners at Relationships Australia (NSW), and a grounded theory approach was employed in formulation of a perspective which highlighted social isolation under public health management social distancing measures as that which distinguished practitioner experiences of DFV during COVID-19. Social isolation was conceived as the overarching factor across categorisations of practitioner responses, including: (a) situations of client domestic relations; (b) client general life circumstances; (c) emerging client self-awareness; (d) organisational and social systems changes; and (e) necessary work practice changes. Organisational and workplace recommendations address the relative difference of pandemic management measures from natural disaster occurrences, with respect to supporting people experiencing DFV.


Language: en

Keywords

Qualitative; Domestic violence; COVID‐19; Family violence; Practitioner experiences; Service delivery

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print