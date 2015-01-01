Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) and acute care costs due to sports activities.



METHODS: A planned secondary analysis of 7799 children from 5 years old to <18 years old with head injuries enrolled in a prospective multicentre study between 2011 and 2014. Sports-related TBIs were identified by the epidemiology codes for activity, place and injury mechanism. The sports cohort was stratified into two age groups (younger: 5-11 and older: 12-17 years). Acute care costs from the publicly funded Australian health system perspective are presented in 2018 pound sterling (£).



RESULTS: There were 2903 children (37%) with sports-related TBIs. Mean age was 12.0 years (95% CI 11.9 to 12.1 years); 78% were male. Bicycle riding was associated with the most TBIs (14%), with mean per-patient costs of £802 (95% CI £644 to £960) and 17% of acute costs. The highest acute costs (21%) were from motorcycle-related TBIs (3.8% of injuries), with mean per-patient costs of £3795 (95% CI £1850 to £5739). For younger boys and girls, bicycle riding was associated with the highest TBIs and total costs; however, the mean per-patient costs were highest for motorcycle and horse riding, respectively. For older boys, rugby was associated with the most TBIs. However, motorcycle riding had the highest total and mean per-patient acute costs. For older girls, horse riding was associated with the most TBIs and highest total acute costs, and motorcycle riding was associated with the highest mean per-patient costs.



CONCLUSION: Injury prevention strategies should focus on age-related and sex-related sports activities to reduce the burden of TBIs in children. TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: ACTRN12614000463673.

