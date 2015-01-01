SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mayerová L, Kožíšek F, Baudišová D, Klánová K, Hlaváčková B. Cent. Eur. J. Public Health 2022; 30(4): 261-264.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, National Institute of Public Health [Czech Republic], Publisher TIGIS)

DOI

10.21101/cejph.a7388

PMID

36718930

Abstract

The case of spoilage of flavoured and sweetened soft drink occurred in the Czech Republic in 2019. After drinking it, the consumer was admitted to a hospital with sickness. The spoilage was caused by mould and an odorous substance, 1,3-pentadiene. The mechanism of food spoilage, with the formation of 1,3-pentadiene arising from the decarboxylation of sorbic acid and mould growth, is described. This could be the second case history reported worldwide of an allergic reaction to penicillin explaining how penicillin might get into the beverage. We hypothesise three possible causes of the health problem experienced with allergic reaction to penicillin or other mycotoxin produced by Penicillium mould as the most probable one.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; *Alkadienes; *Sorbic Acid; 1; 3-pentadiene; allergy; Carbonated Beverages; Fungi; mould; penicillin; Pentanes; soft drink

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print