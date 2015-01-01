Abstract

The case of spoilage of flavoured and sweetened soft drink occurred in the Czech Republic in 2019. After drinking it, the consumer was admitted to a hospital with sickness. The spoilage was caused by mould and an odorous substance, 1,3-pentadiene. The mechanism of food spoilage, with the formation of 1,3-pentadiene arising from the decarboxylation of sorbic acid and mould growth, is described. This could be the second case history reported worldwide of an allergic reaction to penicillin explaining how penicillin might get into the beverage. We hypothesise three possible causes of the health problem experienced with allergic reaction to penicillin or other mycotoxin produced by Penicillium mould as the most probable one.

