SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kinčinienė O, Šambaras R, Lesinskaite A, Zilinskaite V, Lesinskiene S. Clin. Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00099228221145106

PMID

36717972

Abstract

Suicide is the second most common cause of death among young people in Lithuania. This study aimed to evaluate circumstance, and conditions possibly related to suicide attempt in adolescents. Study was performed at the tertiary Children's Hospital. Medical documentation of the suicide attempts from January 2011 to April 2018 was analyzed. There were 102 cases included in the study: 83.8% female and 16.2% male patients (average age of 15.02 ± 1.9); 40.6% of patients lived in divorced families, 17.7% in orphanages, 4.2% in foster care; 36.4% suffered from parental alcoholism, and 17.2% experienced suicide in close surroundings; 54.1% experienced bullying or violence (26.0%), and 85.4% showed signs of other types of self-harm, girls more often (P <.001). In 52.8% of cases, the attempt was spontaneous, and 34% relapsed. In summary female gender, living in orphanages, and signs of other self-harm were significantly related to suicide attempt.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescent; bullying; violence; self-harm; comorbidities; physical suicide attempt

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print