|
Citation
|
Farrell A, Castro T, Nalubola S, Lakhi N. Inj. Epidemiol. 2023; 10(1): e7.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36717881
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The aim of this study was to elucidate associations between polypharmacy, types of medications, and geriatric comorbidities to identify predictive risk factors for poorer clinical outcomes following trauma-related falls in the geriatric population. Nearly 80% of trauma-related hospital admissions in the older adult population are secondary to falls, accounting for 3 million emergency department visits annually. Numerous studies have demonstrated associations between falls, polypharmacy, and other geriatric comorbidities, but studies outlining predictive risk factors for poor clinical outcomes are lacking.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; Falls; Risk factors; Elderly; Adverse outcome; Polypharmacy