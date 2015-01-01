Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Evaluate the effectiveness of systematically delivered evidence-based home safety promotion for improving child home safety practices.



DESIGN: Controlled before-and-after study. SETTING: Nine electoral wards in Nottingham, UK. PARTICIPANTS: 361 families with children aged 2-7 months at recruitment living in four intervention wards with high health, education and social need; and 401 in five matched control wards. INTERVENTION: Evidence-based home safety promotion delivered by health visiting teams, family mentors and children's centres including 24 monthly safety messages; home safety activity sessions; quarterly 'safety weeks'; home safety checklists. OUTCOMES: Primary: composite measure comprising having a working smoke alarm, storing poisons out of reach and having a stairgate. Secondary: other home safety practices; medically attended injuries. Parents completed questionnaires at 12 and 24 months after recruitment plus optional three monthly injury questionnaires.



RESULTS: At 24 months there was no significant difference between groups in the primary outcome (55.8% vs 48.8%; OR 1.58, 95% CI 0.98 to 2.55) or medically attended injury rates (incidence rate ratio 0.89, 95% CI 0.51 to 1.56), but intervention families were more likely to store poisons safely (OR 1.81, 95% CI 1.06 to 3.07), have a fire escape plan (OR 1.81, 95% CI 1.06 to 3.08), use a fireguard or have no fire (OR 3.17, 95% CI 1.63 to 6.16) and perform more safety practices (β 0.46, 95% CI 0.13 to 0.79).



CONCLUSIONS: Systematic evidence-based home safety promotion in areas with substantial need increases adoption of some safety practices. Funders should consider commissioning evidence-based multicomponent child home safety interventions. TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: ISRCTN31210493.

