Abstract

This study aimed to investigate the association between lithium levels in potable water and suicide mortality rates in the total inhabitants. We systematically searched Embase, PubMed/MEDLINE, Scopus, PubMed Central (PMC), Google Scholar databases, as well as medRxiv using the following keywords: drinking water, lithium, standardized mortality ratio (SMR), tap water, suicide, and ground water. Pearson regression analysis was used to test an association between variables with 95% confidence interval (CI). A value of P < 0.05 was considered significant. A total of 16 eligible articles were identified. Lithium concentrations in drinking water range from 0.4 to 32.9 μg/l. Average rates of suicide mortality (per 100 000 capita) range between 0.790 (±0.198) and 123 (±50). About 16 original studies confirmed the inverse relationship between lithium concentrations in potable water and suicide mortality rates (R = -0.576; R2 = 0.3323; 95% CI, -0.820 to -0.325; β = -0.3.2; P = 0.019). High lithium concentrations in potable water were associated with decreased suicide rates. We concluded that lithium concentration in potable water was inversely associated with suicide mortality rates among a total population. However, further research is required to clarify the relationship between lithium concentrations in drinking water and suicide rate.

