Abstract

The prevalence of serious mental illnesses in prisons is estimated to be significantly higher than in the community. The antipsychotic medication clozapine is very effective in managing treatment-resistant psychosis and may also reduce suicidal and self-injurious behaviors but is underused due to several logistic challenges. A partnership between the North Carolina prison system and University of North Carolina School of Medicine established a consultative system for clozapine initiations that has led to a 390% increase in the number of incarcerated people using clozapine over a 5-year period. This article reviews the benefits and challenges of clozapine use in corrections based on the North Carolina experience and practical strategies on how to expand use in a prison system.

