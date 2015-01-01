SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pruette ME, Zarzar TR, Sheitman BB. J. Correct. Health Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, National Commission on Correctional Health Care (USA), Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1089/jchc.21.06.0059

36720076

The prevalence of serious mental illnesses in prisons is estimated to be significantly higher than in the community. The antipsychotic medication clozapine is very effective in managing treatment-resistant psychosis and may also reduce suicidal and self-injurious behaviors but is underused due to several logistic challenges. A partnership between the North Carolina prison system and University of North Carolina School of Medicine established a consultative system for clozapine initiations that has led to a 390% increase in the number of incarcerated people using clozapine over a 5-year period. This article reviews the benefits and challenges of clozapine use in corrections based on the North Carolina experience and practical strategies on how to expand use in a prison system.


suicide; antipsychotic agents; clozapine; schizophrenia; self-injurious behaviors

