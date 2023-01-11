Abstract

Hormonal changes associated with the menstrual cycle and subsequent effects on mood and behavior can present on a continuum from few if any symptoms to a diagnosable condition, such as premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). Approximately 20% of people of reproductive age who menstruate report clinically significant symptoms. Because hormone-related mood symptoms are generally addressed from a gynecological perspective (Hantsoo et al., 2022), effects on the psychiatric-mental health of individuals may be grossly underestimated, or worse, completely missed. The purpose of the current article is to discuss the importance of tracking cycles in people who menstruate to assist health care providers and patients in managing mood symptoms and decreasing suicide risk.



Teaching patients to track and anticipate mood changes related to hormone fluctuations can normalize symptoms, empower individuals through predictive self-awareness (Heron & Smyth, 2010), and assist with tailoring treatment plans to maximize protective factors and reduce risk for suicide and impulsive non-suicidal self-injury (Ferguson et al., 2021)...

Language: en