Citation
Brahme IS, Hu CH, Cole PA. JBJS Case Connect. 2023; 13(1): e606.
DOI
PMID
36719947
Abstract
CASE: A 47-year-old man crushed between 2 cars during a demolition derby, a nonracing North American motorsport, underwent open reduction and internal fixation, iliosacral screw fixation, arterial embolization, and multiple urologic procedures after massive pelvic ring injury, remarkably recovering nearly full function. Sixteen years after injury, he developed an abscess emanating from an iliosacral screw requiring irrigation, debridement, and hardware removal.
Language: en