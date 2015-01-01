Abstract

CASE: A 47-year-old man crushed between 2 cars during a demolition derby, a nonracing North American motorsport, underwent open reduction and internal fixation, iliosacral screw fixation, arterial embolization, and multiple urologic procedures after massive pelvic ring injury, remarkably recovering nearly full function. Sixteen years after injury, he developed an abscess emanating from an iliosacral screw requiring irrigation, debridement, and hardware removal.



CONCLUSION: Deep surgical infections from iliosacral screws may present late, even more than 15 years after the original surgery. Obesity, preoperative embolization, diabetes, and urethral injuries are relevant risk factors. Similar patients should have a low threshold for infection workup when presenting with symptoms, even years after surgery.

