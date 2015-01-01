Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The diagnosis and treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBIs) by emergency medicine providers is greatly varied. Because of the frequency and long-term consequences associated with pediatric head injuries, it is crucial that adequate counseling is provided in acute care settings. The purpose of our study is to evaluate existing practices at Loyola University Medical Center emergency department to address inconsistencies in diagnostic or discharge practices and determine future quality improvement measures.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study was conducted at an academic hospital emergency department of patient records from 2017 to 2020. Demographic, diagnostic, and discharge data were summarized, and Pearson χ2 tests and Fisher exact tests were performed to determine associations among patient characteristics and provider practices.



RESULTS: A total of 1160 patients met inclusion criteria for analysis. In terms of diagnostic procedure, 31.6% of providers did not uniformly use existing screening criteria, such as PECARN, to determine if CT scans were needed for mTBI evaluation. Most discharge instructions were based on a generalized template on epic (91.9%). Only a minority of providers prepared patient-specific instructions through written, verbal, or other supplemental materials. The most common formats included epic only (46.1%), epic and personalized written instructions (20.2%), and epic and verbal instructions (12.4%). Follow-up care instructions were provided to 93% of patients who received discharged instructions, mainly for primary care (96.7%), sports medicine (1.58%), neurology (0.65%), or other providers (1.11%).



CONCLUSIONS: There is a lack of consistency in the evaluation and education of mTBI in pediatric patients. There is a need for personalized discharge instructions to ensure adequate patient and parent understanding and compliance. Further studies looking at long-term outcomes in these patients would also be beneficial.

