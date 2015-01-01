Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Dog bites occur frequently in the United States, yet there are no clear guidelines for prescribing antibiotic prophylaxis in healthy children after a dog bite. The aim of our study was to assess antibiotic prophylaxis and subsequent rates of infection after dog bites in children. We hypothesized a negative association between prophylactic prescription of any antimicrobial and return visit within 14 days for infection.



METHODS: In this retrospective cohort study, we assessed the frequency of antibiotic prophylaxis prescribed after dog bite injuries in patients 0 to 18 years old and subsequent return visits for infection using 2016 to 2017 medical and pharmacy claims derived from the IBM MarketScan Research Databases. We used the International Classification of Diseases-10 code W54 for dog bites then used keyword searches to find diagnoses (including infection), wound descriptions, and medications.



RESULTS: Over the 2-year period, 22,911 patients were seen for dog bites that were not coded as infected. The majority, 13,043 (56.9%), were prescribed an antibiotic at the initial visit and 9868 (43.1%) were not. Of those prescribed antibiotics, 98 (0.75%; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.60-0.90) returned with an infection, compared with 59 (0.60%; 95% CI, 0.44-0.75) of those not prescribed antibiotics. Receiving an antibiotic prescription at the initial visit was associated with a reduced rate of return for wound infection only among children whose wounds were repaired or closed. Children not receiving a prescription whose wounds were repaired were more than twice as likely to return with an infection in the subsequent 14 days as children whose wounds were not repaired (odds ratio, 2.2; 95% CI, 1.2-4.0).



CONCLUSIONS: Most children are prescribed antibiotics at an initial emergency department visit after a dog bite. However, very few return for infection independent of antimicrobial prophylaxis, which suggests antibiotics are overprescribed in this setting.

Language: en