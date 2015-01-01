SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhao SY, Ren RR, Chen W. Sci. Rep. 2023; 13(1): e1793.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1038/s41598-023-28626-9

PMID

36720911

Abstract

Little attention was paid to the prevalence of depression in Chinese juvenile delinquents who are studied in correctional work-study schools. Hence, the present study aimed to test the unique, mediating and moderating effects of negative life events, self-esteem, rumination and parental divorce on depression among Chinese juvenile delinquents. A total of 236 juvenile delinquents aged between 12 and 17 years old (M = 14.68 SD = 1.30) were recruited to accomplish a battery of self-report questionnaires concerning their negative life events, self-esteem, rumination, depression and demographic profile. The descriptive analysis showed that there was a positive correlation between negative life events and depression in Chinese juvenile delinquents. Moreover, the results from the structural model indicated that self-esteem and rumination played separate and sequential mediating roles between negative life events and depression. In addition, parental divorce had a moderating effect between negative life events and self-esteem in the model. These results suggest that the prevalence of depression among Chinese juvenile delinquents can be reduced through modification of the ruminative way of thinking, improving their self-esteem when they encounter a number of negative life events. Furthermore, more attention should be paid to the juvenile delinquents who experienced parental divorce.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print