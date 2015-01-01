Abstract

We report an excellent water-based inflammable organic wood adhesive that is able to protect wood products from burning by generating inflammable gases, a porous thick char layer, and radicals that consume the oxygen and hydrogen radicals required in the burning process. The organic adhesive is obtained by the formation of hard supramolecular phases composed of high-density flame-retardant N and P elements through hydrogen bonding and acid-base interaction between the phytic acid and branched polyethylenimine (b-PEI). The phytic acid molecules are packed densely in the framework of the flexible b-PEI so that a porous char layer that would reduce heat conduction can be formed as the adhesive is heated. Together with the formation of inflammable NH(3) gas to dilute the oxygen concentration and a PO(•) radical to capture the H(•) and O(•) radicals, the adhesive-treated wood product displays an extremely high limited oxygen index of 100% and a negligible heat release rate, total heat release, and total smoke release. The current flame-retardant water-based organic adhesive is so far the best adhesive for green and safe wood products from burning.

