Bartels M, Middeldorp CM. Am. J. Psychiatry 2023; 180(2): 105-107.
Abstract
Accumulating evidence supports the observed association between childhood maltreatment and mental health. Review studies and meta-analyses consistently report associations between different forms of childhood maltreatment and various forms of mental problems (1-7). The next question is whether this association is causal. This knowledge is crucial to inform prevention and intervention strategies. While it seems likely that mental health problems are directly caused by childhood maltreatment, other (environmental) risk factors and genetic effects can also play a role. For example, both socioeconomic disadvantage (8, 9) and genetic predisposition--for example, in the form of higher polygenic risk scores for mental disorders (10-12)--have been reported to explain part of the association between childhood maltreatment and mental health.
Child; Humans; *Child Abuse; *Mental Health; Child/Adolescent Psychiatry; Environmental Risk Factors; Genetics/Genomics; Violence/Aggression