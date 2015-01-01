Abstract

BACKGROUND: In recent years, the increasing popularity of cycling for commuting and leisure has led to a corresponding increase in bicycle-related injuries. However, there is a lack of extensive analysis of bicycle-related injuries to the upper limb in the literature.



METHODS: A retrospective review of all patients with conventional bicycle-related injuries of the upper limb was performed. Data on demographics, mechanisms of injury, region of injury, fracture type, management type, and length of hospital stay were extracted and analyzed.



RESULTS: A total of 177 of 733(24%) patients with bicycle-related upper limb injuries were identified. The most common mechanism of injury was a collision with another vehicle (60%). Frequently affected regions were the shoulder (48%), hand (19%), and wrist (19%). Eighty-eight (50%) patients sustained bony injuries, while the remainder (50%) had isolated soft tissue injuries. Fifty-three (30%) patients required a mean of 3.9 days of hospitalization, whereas 13 (25%) patients required high dependency or intensive care unit treatment. Surgical interventions were required in 47 (27%) patients.



CONCLUSION: Bicycle-related injuries to the upper limb are common and result in significant morbidity. The most common regions affected are the shoulder, wrist, and hand. Most of the injuries were caused by collisions with other vehicles. A third of affected patients required hospitalization, and a quarter required surgical intervention.

