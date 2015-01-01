Abstract

BACKGROUND: Growing evidence suggests that community-based interventions may be effective for anxiety and depression. This study aimed to describe studies of community interventions delivered to adults and/or young people, either in person or online, evaluated in randomised controlled trials and provide an indication as to their effectiveness, acceptability, quality of data and where possible, mechanisms of action. We included interventions delivered at and/or by museums, art galleries, libraries, gardens, music groups/choirs and sports clubs.



METHOD: We developed and followed a preregistered protocol: PROSPERO CRD42020204471. Randomised controlled trials in adults and young people were identified in an extensive search with no date/time, language, document type and publication status limitations. Studies were selected according to predetermined eligibility criteria and data independently extracted and then assessed using Risk of Bias 1. The studies were deemed too heterogeneous for meta-analysis and were therefore reported using a narrative synthesis.



RESULTS: Our analysis included 31 studies, with 2898 participants. Community interventions most studied in randomised controlled trials were community music (12 studies, 1432 participants), community exercise (14 studies, 955 participants) and community gardens/gardening (6 studies, 335 participants). The majority of studies were from high-income countries - many were in specific populations (such as those with physical health problems) and were generally of low quality. Dropout rates across the included studies were low (1 participant on average per 100 participants). The inadequate description of interventions limited identification of potential mechanisms of action.



DISCUSSION: The uncertainty of the evidence allows only a weak recommendation in support of community interventions for anxiety and depression. The results suggest community engagement is a promising area for wide-reaching interventions to be implemented and evaluated, but more high-quality trials are needed, especially in young people and under-represented communities.

